Episode 150 Scott Adams: The Next Putin Summit

Topics:

Putin invited to DC in the fall, the visual persuasion game

Trying to lower the risk of nuclear war while enemy press attacks

DNI Dan Coats finding out about Putin fall visit from the press

What will and won’t historians note and remember?

President Trump “shakes the box” like no other can, till he wins

Russian situation importance hasn’t changed, our attention shifted

Focus is now on Putin, creates an asset for Trump in talks

“The Bro Code” The understood way men deal with other men

