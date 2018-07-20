Topics:
- President Trump removed Putin’s reasons for messing with us in the future
- Michael Cohen taped conversation with Trump
- CNN discussing Putin’s offer to interview our former diplomat
- Harnessing flying unicorn energy
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
The post Episode 151: Scott Adams Doesn’t Know Why Putin Would Meddle in our Election appeared first on Dilbert Blog.