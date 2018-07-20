Furious Hillary Condemns Putin Proposal

Hillary Clinton weighed in to condemn a proposal floated by Russian President Vladimir Putin to let his own investigators interrogate American intelligence officials and diplomats that the White House has refused to rule out.

Clinton defended former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who clashed with Kremlin authorities during his tenure and who the Kremlin wants to probe during the bizarre deal, as a patriot.

Clinton and tweeted her opposition to the proposal after Trump called it an ‘interesting’ idea and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did not reject it out of hand.

‘Ambassador @McFaul is a patriot who has spent his career standing up for America. To see the White House even hesitate to defend a diplomat is deeply troubling,’ Clinton tweeted.

Under the Putin proposal that the White House is entertaining, the U.S. would allow Russian investigators to interrogate perceived critics of his regime. At the same time, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators would get to sit in on interrogations of 12 Russian spies that have been indicted for hacking Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Russia critic who has grown close to Trump, on Thursday said the idea was absurd because Russia is not a ‘rule of law’ state.

The State Department said Wednesday the ‘Russian assertions are absurd.’

Clinton, who has variously blamed former FBI Director James Comey and Russia for her loss to Trump, also trolled Trump in advance of his Helsinki summit.

‘Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?’ she asked.

