Trump’s Putin-Coddling Is Not Tantamount to Sedition: New at Reason

This week, The Washington Post published an op-ed headlined "It's not wrong to compare Trump's America to the Holocaust." As with similar examples of this genre, writes David Harsanyi, it's a sickening display of moral relativism that belittles the suffering and murder of millions in the service of some shortsighted and crass partisan fearmongering.

Elsewhere, Politico published an opinion piece headlined "Putin's Attack on the U.S. Is Our Pearl Harbor," which demeaned the sacrifice of American service members by likening a military attack on American soil that brought us into the bloodiest war mankind has ever experienced to phishing.

In reality, Harsanyi writes, Trump's ham-fisted, misguided, and transparent Putin-coddling is not tantamount to sedition.

