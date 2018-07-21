North Dakota Regulators Are Going After the State’s Food Freedom Law: New at Reason

Reports surfaced this week North Dakota's great Food Freedom Act, which became law last year, could be watered down by overbearing state regulators. Adding to the concern, a Bismarck paper recently endorsed the basic outline of such rules.

North Dakota's law is the nation's third bi-partisan food freedom law—after Wyoming's and Colorado's—and is responsbile for liberating home cooks to participate in their local economies. But, as Baylen Linnekin explains, the law continues to face threats from the state's overbearing health department and large grocery chains.

