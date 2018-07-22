Episode 152: Scott Adams Talks About Putin, Lying and Carter Page

July 22, 2018
No Comments

Topics: 

  • The media shapes our opinion on topics
  • They’re programming our brains
  • If MSM stopped reporting their opinions, and just reported news…
  • Would we be as divided as we are right now?
  • Gallop poll on American’s priorities is same as President Trump’s
  • James Gunn and Judd Apatow insulting Scott Adams on Twitter

 

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 152: Scott Adams Talks About Putin, Lying and Carter Page appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: