Episode 152: Scott Adams Talks About Putin, Lying and Carter Page

Topics:

The media shapes our opinion on topics

They’re programming our brains

If MSM stopped reporting their opinions, and just reported news…

Would we be as divided as we are right now?

Gallop poll on American’s priorities is same as President Trump’s

James Gunn and Judd Apatow insulting Scott Adams on Twitter

