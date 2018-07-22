They dared call it treason

If the best gauge of how well you stuck a pig is the volume of its squeal, then President Donald Trump made a gravely damaging strike to the establishment last week during his trip to Europe.

After turning over tables at NATO, essentially declaring the alliance obsolete (it is), and putting those freeloading member nations on notice that America can no longer serve as their nanny and they must provide for more of their own defense, Trump scampered off to Helsinki for a sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the top oogie boogie man — at the moment — of the military-industrial complex-owned Anti-Trump establishment left and right.

The two men met privately with only translators in the room, so we’re told, then stepped out into the media spotlight to field questions. The questioning, predictably, given that the establishment has gone all-in on trying to foment a war with the only nation that has more nuclear weapons than the U.S., went to the subject of whether Russia meddled in the election.

Trump responded in classic Trumpian fashion. He dismissed the findings of the “intelligence community” regarding Russian meddling in the election. He also said he and Putin were working on improving relations between the the two countries.

“As president,” said Trump, “I cannot make decisions on foreign policy in a futile effort to appease partisan critics or the media or Democrats who want to do nothing but resist and obstruct. Constructive dialogue between the United States and Russia forwards the opportunity to open new pathways toward peace and stability in our world. I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics.”

“I really think the world wants to see us get along,” Trump said. “We are the two great nuclear powers. We have 90 percent of the nuclear. And that’s not a good thing, it’s a bad thing.”

Which made the war party’s heads explode, because although the world wants to see the U.S. and Russia get along, at least the part of the world that is still sane, clearly the Washington establishment does not.

To wit:

“We are in a 9/11 national emergency because our country is under attack, literally,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (Communist – Conn.) said on CNN, even as he demanded a record of Trump’s meeting with Putin. “That attack is ongoing and pervasive, verified by objective and verifiable evidence. Those words are, again, from the director of National Security. And this 9/11 moment demands that we do come together.”

Frances Townsend, Homeland Security & Counterterrorism Advisor to Bush the Lesser, former national security propagandist for CBS News and current executive VP for an investment firm with ties to the military-industrial complex (MIC), tweeted:

“#Russia Putin’s Attack on the U.S. Is Our Pearl Harbor. It was an Act of War and we should recognize it as such,” linking her tweet to a Politico article making the same outlandish claim.

#Russia Putin’s Attack on the U.S. Is Our Pearl Harbor. It was an Act of War and we should recognize it as such. https://t.co/Efc86N3gwA via @politico — Frances Townsend (@FranTownsend) July 18, 2018

The unhinged John O. Brennan, Barack Obama’s chief spook, admitted communist and enemy of America during the Cold War and likely one of the initial instigators of the phony Trump-Russia dossier, called Trump’s performance in Helsinki treasonous and impeachable and claimed he was wholly in Putin’s pocket.

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

As Sharyl Attkisson noted in a tweet, if Brennen will openly display this much animus toward Trump now that he’s out of office, what might he have done behind the scenes to Trump while he had the power of government at his fingertips?

What would an intel official who speaks like this be willing to do using his official office and intel tools… to protect the nation from what he views as this sort of threat? (Reminder: Brennan was CIA Director during election and after Trump was elected, during transition.) https://t.co/Nau0re4qsm — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) July 16, 2018

Representative Steve Cohen (Communist – Tenn.), who wanted to give disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok a Purple Heart for his congressional testimony, called Russia’s “interference” an act of war.

“It was a foreign interference with our basic Democratic values,” Cohen told The Hill. “The underpinnings of Democratic society is elections, and free elections, and they invaded our country. A cyber attack that made Russian society valueless. They could have gone into Russian banks, Russian government. Our cyber abilities are such that we could have attacked them with a cyber attack that would have crippled Russia.”

As CNN cut from the Helsinki presser, host Anderson Cooper, a former(?) CIA asset, offered his analysis:

“You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader, surely, that I’ve ever seen.”

Paid MIC shill David Gergen, as Deep State as they come, having served as he did at the pleasure of presidents from both the “D” and “R” parties with histories of launching attacks on other countries – including Bill Clinton and both Bushes – opined:

I’ve never heard an American President talk that way buy I think it is especially true that when he’s with someone like Putin, who is a thug, a world-class thug, that he sides with him again and again against his own country’s interests of his own institutions that he runs, that he’s in charge of the federal government, he’s in charge of these intelligence agencies, and he basically dismisses them and retreats into this, we’ve heard it before, but on the international stage to talk about Hillary Clinton’s computer server …”

But the outrage wasn’t confined to the Leftist hacks. Republicans piled on. The #NeverTrump Weekly Standard – which never saw a war it couldn’t wholly endorse – editorialized that Trump’s comments were “A Punishable Disgrace” and called for Republicans in Congress to censure him.

Former Bush-Cheney political consult turned #NeverTrumper ABC political analyst Matthew Dowd tweeted that Russia’s “meddling or interfering” was an “act of war.”

Let’s quit calling what Russia did to America in 2016 “meddling or interfering”. It was an act of war on our Constitutional Republic. And Putin should be treated as such. The fact President Trump and the GOP aren’t pissed and appalled is so telling about their values. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 15, 2018

A host of the anti-Trump GOP establishment rebuked Trump to the press. The list included House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Liz Cheney, Rep. Peter Roskam, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Bob Corker and, of course, insane Senator John McCain — friend of al-Qaida in Syria — and his trained monkey Sen. Lindsey Graham, neocons all who take money from the MIC.

A few people tried to restore some sanity to the debate. Senator Rand Paul rightly called Brennan the “most biased, bigoted, over-the-top, hyperbolic, sort of unhinged director of the CIA we have ever had.”

Paul later told CNN that critics of Trump’s meeting are suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.”

“You know, I think engagement with our adversaries, conversation with our adversaries is a good idea. Even in the height of the cold War, maybe at the lowest ebb when we were in the midst of the Cuban missile crisis, I think it was a good thing that Kennedy had a direct line to Khrushchev. I think it was a good thing that we continued to have ambassadors to Russia even when we really objected greatly to what was going on, even during Stalin’s regime. So I think that it is a good idea to have engagement,” Paul said.

Republicans have been sticking out their proverbial chins toward Russia since the Cold War ended. America has double-crossed Russia on NATO expansion and worked to destabilized Russia’s allies Syria and Iran. And by the way: The U.S. has also interfered with past Russian elections.

But the hostilities ramped up at the beginning of Mitt Romney’s failed presidential bid. Recall that Romney called Russia America’s No. 1 political foe, which prompted Barack Obama’s retort that “the 1980s, they’re now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because, you know, the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

Presidents Reagan, Carter and Nixon all communicated with Soviet leaders even though the Cold War was in full swing. Obama tried to tamp down hostilities with Russia, even sending the Witch from Chappaqua to Putin with a “Reset” button (with the wrong Russian word on it.) No one considered them traitors for doing so.

Trump has put Iran on its heels, parked the Little Rocket Man’s rockets, has let Russia and Syria clean up ISIS and is now seeking detente with Putin. So the establishment’s in a snit that peace is breaking out. As Patrick Buchanan noted, Trump and Putin are working with Israel to end the conflict in Syria (a conflict created by the establishment and the “intelligence community” that the politicians, media and MIC-backed talking heads hold in such high esteem).

[A]nother underlying message here,” Buchanan wrote, “America is coming home from foreign wars and will be shedding foreign commitments.”

In addition to outrage over the very act of Trump meeting with Putin, the establishment was beside itself over Trump’s dissing of the “intelligence community’s” findings on Russian meddling. But why shouldn’t he dis them? They’ve been working overtime to dig up some dirt on him in order to first defeat him and then create grounds to impeach him. The record shows it began as soon as he threw his hat in the ring.

This is the same “intelligence community,” I remind you, that failed to head off the 9/11 attacks (if you believe the official narrative), fabricated weapons of mass destruction to get us into Iraq, failed to stop the Boston Marathon bombing (if you believe the official narrative), falsely told us (twice) that Bashar Assad had used chemical weapons on rebels, and failed to stop the San Bernardino, Pulse night club and Parkland High School massacres despite having the shooters on their radars.

As Ilana Mercer notes, the latest meme from the propaganda corporate media is:

“#Trump chose to stand with #Putin, instead of the American People.”

(But) Since when DOES the Deep State–DOJ, FBI, DNC, RNC, NSA—represent, or stand for, The American People? On the other hand, POTUS represents 60M Americans.

The latest meme from deluded Democrat media: "#Trump chose to stand with #Putin, instead of the American People." Since when DOES the Deep State–DOJ, FBI, DNC, RNC, NSA—represent, or stand for, The American People? On the other hand, POTUS represents 60M Americans. — Ilana Mercer (@IlanaMercer) July 17, 2018

The intelligence community and their owned politicians and media have shown time again who they stand for. It ain’t the American people.

The post They dared call it treason appeared first on Personal Liberty®.