Could Elizabeth Warren Topple Trump in 2020? New at Reason.

A recent poll shows Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts leading the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field in neighboring New Hampshire. The New York Times is following her encouragingly around early-voting Nevada. Maybe it's time, though, to start paying some more skeptical attention to Warren.

A recent Senate speech by Warren denouncing Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, gives a flavor of what she'd be like as a presidential candidate. It's a divisive, class-warfare approach unmoored from reality.

"For millionaires, billionaires, and giant corporations, Trump has kept his promises all the way," Warren claims. Actually, more than a few millionaires were annoyed that Trump and the Republican Congress limited their federal income tax deduction for state and local taxes. And more than a few giant corporations are upset about Trump's tariffs and immigration restrictions.

If Warren really wants to become President Warren, at some point she's going to need to do something she hasn't yet accomplished, which is explain to voters nationwide how she or her message are unlike John Kerry, Michael Dukakis, and Hillary Clinton. Otherwise she'll wind up on that list of also-rans instead of starring in the inaugural parade, writes Ira Stoll.

