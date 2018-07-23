Larry Kudlow Is Bad. So Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Chartreuse Is Good: Podcast

"Yeah, gigantic deficits are not good," says director of President Trump's National Economic Council Larry Kudlow in a clip at the top of today's Reason Podcast, before he goes on to make ridiculous excuses for gigantic deficits. Matt Welch is somewhere in a French chateau, so today's pod features special guest star Managing Editor Stephanie Slade, plus the usual gang of Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and yours truly.

After digging into the deficit darkness, we turn our thoughts to the latest revelations in the Trump Russia imbroglio, as well as the politics of criticizing socialist Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We wrap up, as usual with our recommendations for stuff to read or watch or put in your face holes, which this week includes the new Mission:Impossible movie and some fancy booze from France.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Valse in D-flat major "Minute Waltz" by Chopin, played by Muriel Nguyen Xuan is licensed under CC BY SA 4.0

Further reading:

Reason's best headline this week: "Whirlpool Took Tariffs for a Spin, Ended Up With Tumbling Sales: Tariffs let the government pick winners and losers—but sometimes even the winners get hung out to dry."

Scott Shackford on "Secret Carter Page Warrant Documents Released"

Robby Soave on Ocasio-Cortez's economics mistakes.

Our recommendations:

Family Ghosts podcast

Mission:Impossible – Fallout

And check out these monks who make Chartreuse!

The Postmodern Condition: A Report on Knowledge

Postmodernism, or, The Cultural Logic of Late Capitalism

