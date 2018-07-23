Zombieland Rule #1: What Most Preppers Ignore About Surviving a Collapse

Surviving a disaster is a LOT like what you’d imagine evading a horde of zombies would be like in an apocalypse, wouldn’t you say?

I mean, think about it…

You’ll most likely need to travel long distances on foot (to a survival retreat or to forage for supplies)

You may have to outrun and evade enemy looters and gangs of opportunists

Even just surviving the daily stress and physical requirements of self-reliance will take its toll on your body.

That means if you’re serious about outlasting those around you, then YOU need to be prepared for the same types of threats as the Zombieland survivors and remember Zombieland Rule No. 1: CARDIO.

All you have to do is glance around your local shopping center and you can see that our society has a serious weight problem, right?

Well, these are the same people who will be the “walking dead” in a collapse…

… gasping for breath on the side of the road…

… hobbling through FEMA camps waiting for their daily scoop of rice…

… easy targets for the wolves among the sheep.

You do NOT want to be one of those people!

Now, I’m not saying you have to be a Navy SEAL or have six-pack abs.

But the fact is if you’re like most people, your physical condition is probably one of your weakest survival links. So here are three survival fitness tips to avoid being “zombie food” in a collapse.

These tips are from my military-style fitness system. You can put them to use right away in whatever program you follow.

1. Bodyweight works best.

You don’t need a gym to get a great body.

In fact, bodyweight exercises (like squats, push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups and others) stimulate more muscle fibers than any other style of training — even using weights!

And since your body’s muscle is its fat-burning engine, more muscle fibers mean you burn more body fat all day and all night.

2. Train as early as possible.

In the military, troops exercise first thing in the morning — and for a good reason…

Your metabolism speeds up during the day and slows down at night before you go to bed.

By exercising earlier in the day, you give a “turbo boost” to your metabolism to melt away even more body fat throughout the day — with no extra effort on your part!

3. Never give up your “guilty foods.”

This goes against what you may think, but the fact is most diet plans fail because they’re too restrictive.

Soldiers put away a lot of pizza and beer yet stay in amazing shape because they stay active and eat right for most of their meals.

When you give up your favorite foods, you actually want them even more… until the desire is too great and you eat a bucket of ice cream and give up.

The secret is to know WHEN to eat these foods so they don’t sabotage your results.

For example, immediately after a serious workout, your muscles are actually craving sugar. Consuming sugary food right after exercise can help stimulate hormones that build muscle while burning fat.

The post Zombieland Rule #1: What Most Preppers Ignore About Surviving a Collapse