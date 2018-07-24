Would Milton Friedman Have Supported Trump’s Draconian Immigration Crackdown? New at Reason

Nobel Prize winning economist Milton Friedman was the son of Hungarian immigrants who was a great champion of immigration. Yet enemies of immigration have deployed him on their side to make the case for closing the borders. They are even using him to justify Trump's border crackdowns. How? By taking his observation about the incompatibility of open borders with the welfare state out-of-context and repeating it like a mantra till it has assumed the air of truth.

But Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia sets the record straight about what Friedman really thought and said. "He would never have been on their side," she concludes.

