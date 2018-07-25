Episode 156: Scott Adams Talks About Gaslighting, the Dossier, the Cohen Tapes

July 25, 2018
Topics: 

  • Carter Page FISA application…
  • Did it ONLY contain dossier information?
  • Why don’t we know?
  • The Michael Cohen tapes 
  • Criticizing attacks on the press…assumes the press is credible
  • The news is a narrative rather than reporting

 

