Episode 156: Scott Adams Talks About Gaslighting, the Dossier, the Cohen Tapes

Topics:

Carter Page FISA application…

Did it ONLY contain dossier information?

Why don’t we know?

The Michael Cohen tapes

Criticizing attacks on the press…assumes the press is credible

The news is a narrative rather than reporting

