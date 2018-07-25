Trump Should Embrace Free Trade With Cuba: New at Reason

While self-proclaimed "democratic socialists" win Democratic primaries in America, actual socialists in Cuba are finally backing away from some of the ideas that kept Cubans poor. On Sunday, Cuba's National Assembly approved a draft of a new constitution that recognizes a right to own private property.

That's progress, writes John Stossel. The U.S. should be happy about the changes, and the last thing we should do when we want to encourage free market changes in a country is slap an embargo on it. Yet some conservatives want to do that, and President Trump has even reversed some of President Obama's "Cuba opening."

Socialists are economically clueless, Stossel observes. But conservative embargo advocates are just as bad.

View this article.