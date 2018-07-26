Episode 157 Scott Adams: Cohen, EU Trade, Shadow Banning

Topics:

CNN puzzles the obvious

Cohen tape…the explanation you haven’t heard yet

Tariffs and kissing EU Juncker

Huge psychological pressure from EU deal on other countries

CNN might be showing signs of a news coverage policy shift

President Trump’s tweet about shadow ban of Conservatives

Scott Adams Proposal: Clarification Rule for politics

