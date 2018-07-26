Liberty Makes Us Unfree, Says the ACLU: New at Reason

What purpose is served by the American Civil Liberties Union? Sure, the words "civil liberties" appear right there in the name, writes J.D. Tuccille, but it's increasingly difficult to take that seriously as the organization's mission. Just a month after leaked internal ACLU case-selection guidelinesrevealed the organization to be stepping back from viewpoint-neutral advocacy of free speech rights, the ACLU claims that vigorous advocacy for self-defense rights is to blame for government expansion of the security state.

"Mass shootings create a pervasive sense of insecurity and anxiety that politicians and policymakers will inevitably seek to address," senior policy analyst Jay Stanley insisted on the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project blog. As a result, he argues, "those who support expansive gun rights as a protection against excessive government power should strongly consider how much government intrusion and expanded power they're willing to trade for those rights."

This is the old "why do you make him hit you?" argument applied to civil liberties, points out Tuccille. It excuses the actions of the abuser—the state in this case—as reactions to the missteps of the abused.

And this is also a blame-the-innocent argument that can be applied to so many civil liberties.

