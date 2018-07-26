Tattoo Parlors Aren’t The Same As Strip Clubs: New at Reason

There's no good reason for tattoo parlors to be considered akin to strip clubs or sex shops, but that's the situation Louisiana tattoo artist and shop owner Ted Legendre has found himself in. Due to a Puritanical shift in city zoning, Legendre has found himself cash strapped and unable to open the tattoo shop he had nearly finished renovating.

Legendre, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, was readying a decades-old tattoo shop for business in St. John the Baptist Parish in 2017. He received approval from the parish to alter the space, and he figured he would receive approval to open, too, given existing law. But when the parish changed its zoning ordinances in August 2017, tattoo shops became classified as "adult use" which presented new hurdles. "They never included tattoo shops in any of their postings on the ordinance," Legendre says. "So no one knew they were included," writes Liz Wolfe in her latest piece at Reason.

