Episode 160 Scott Adams: Moving Goalposts, Economic success, The Love March and 4D Chess With 3D Coffee

Quarterly 4.1% GDP, annual results look like they’ll be good, yay?

Media pushing the narrative of moving goalposts Don Jr. meeting, you can’t listen to what someone has to say?

You can’t believe your eyes and ears Koi pond video Yanni and Laurel

Fareed Zakaria has a serious case of TDS…no NK or EU progress?

The economy is a psychology engine

My interest in “this Hawk Newsome guy”

More stories lately about TDS being a legitimate mental issue

Dale attacks Scott for his “pretzel logic”

800 regulations removed…has anything bad happened as a result?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez If you can’t stop thinking and talking about her, what’s that mean? Does it remind you of someone else…like President Trump? Master Persuader trait: not getting embarrassed, no matter what Master Persuader trait: She uses visual persuasion



