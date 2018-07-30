Are Plastic Straw Bans Just Late Socialism?: Podcast

President Donald Trump's current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, spent the weekend calling Trump's previous lawyer, Michael Cohen, a liar, while Trump continued to make false statements about the Russia investigation. On today's podcast, Reason's Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Christian Britschgi try to sort out who and what, if anything, we should believe. In the moderator's chair, Peter Suderman—that's me!—fills in for Matt Welch, who is still on vacation.

Later on, the gang discuss the latest twists and turns in the Trump trade war drama, Britschgi's groundbreaking reporting on plastic straw bans, and why everyone is talking about socialism. As always, this fun-filled and freewheeling hour of news and opinions ends with staff recommendations: for board games (Secret Hitler), documentaries (Far From the Tree), books (To the Bridge), and TV shows (Sharp Objects). Listen below!

Subscribe, rate, and review our podcast at iTunes. Listen at SoundCloud below:

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

'Songe D'Automne' by Latché Swing is licensed under CC BY NC SA 2.0 FR

Further reading:

"Hilarious Straw Ban Memes Hit on the Dark Truth That All Laws Require Force"

"San Francisco Bans Straws, Cocktail Swords"

"Sorry If You're Offended, but Socialism Leads to Misery and Destitution"

"Trump's Soybean 'Deal' With the E.U. Is Actually Pretty Insignificant"

"The Commerce Department's Tariff Waiver Process Encourages Cronyism, Creates Shortages"

"Secret Hitler"

