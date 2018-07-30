Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Brickbat: Less Diverse

July 30, 2018
University of IowaA federal judge ordered the University of Iowa to reinstate a Christian group that had sued after the school deregistered it for blocking an openly gay member from becoming a leader. The group claimed the university singled it out for its views, noting other student organizations also limit membership and leadership to students with similar beliefs or cultural background. The school has now deregistered another 38 groups whose charters don't explicitly say they will not discriminate. At least 22 of the groups are organized around religion, culture or ideas, including a group limited to Shia Muslims.

