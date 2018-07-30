Episode 161 Scott Adams: Fake News, Dalai Lama, Healthcare and Optimism

Topics:

Could the press take the country to war…for ratings? War is good ratings, money, prestige for the press It would be legal, with massive incentives for the press Are the press, the enemy of the people?

Jake Tapper says Democrat party is weakest it’s been since 1920

Dalai Lama says our biggest problems are psychological

Cost of healthcare for all

Shy bladder (paruresis)

