New Economy Rises From the Ashes of the Dollar

“There will be vice as long as there are men.” — Publius Cornelius Tacitus, senator of the Roman Empire

It’s been 10 months since the U.S. power grid was destroyed by an enemy attack.

It was a calculated, strategic assault that disabled our defenses… plunged the nation into darkness… and triggered the total collapse of our economy.

Without a reliable source of electricity, the banks were dead in the water. The stock market disappeared. Investments, savings and every digital record of every red cent was wiped clean in the blink of an eye.

Maybe you were one of the few folks savvy enough to have a few thousand dollars stashed away in case of an emergency… but you had to burn through your entire cash hoard that first month buying gas and food.

Not that it matters anymore. The traders stopped accepting paper currency as soon as they realized there was no longer a stable government to guarantee the dollar’s value.

The dollar is dead. And two types of products now dominate the market: survival and vice.

If you have a steady supply of either, you own the market.

Welcome to Vice Land

In the immediate aftermath of a total societal collapse, survival takes precedent above all other concerns.

You need regular sources of clean water, food and shelter. And you need them now.

But once things settle down… and a new economy built on trade and barter is firmly established… folks will quickly start to ease into their old vices again.

And who could blame them?

It’s the end of world, after all. If that’s not the time to crack open a beer and forget about your worries, I don’t know when is.

Vices like cigarettes and alcohol might not be great for your health. But they are proven morale boosters in the short term. They can provide comfort and even a sense of normalcy in the most hopeless of situations.

In a world without electricity, the means of production will grind to a halt. Meaning that the supply of these items will dry up fast. And anyone who can get their hands on some out-of-production items — or even make their own — will be able to command their price.

Note: Stocking up on vice items to trade and barter is not a replacement for regular emergency prep. Food, water and your family’s survival should be your priorities. But once they’re taken care of, start stocking tradeable goods to give yourself some strong financial footing in a total economic collapse.

Here are the top 3 most valuable vice items for trade and barter.

Vice Item #1: Alcohol

Statistically people drink more during times of economic turmoil. We saw this during the Great Depression and again during the 2008 financial crisis.

During a total economic collapse, when the production of new alcohol has ground to a halt, demand will be especially high.

Beer and wine have somewhat of a short shelf life, so they’re not recommended for stockpiling.

But spirits, like whiskey, vodka and brandy, will keep almost indefinitely. You can buy big bottles cheap and split them up into smaller bottles to sell. And anything over 40% alcohol can be used to disinfect wounds.

For a long-term solution and a steady supply of product, consider learning to brew your own beer or distill your own spirits. In a collapsed economy, there’s nothing more valuable than specialized knowledge.

Vice Item #2: Tobacco

This is another obvious one. Almost 40 million Americans smoke every single day. And their cravings aren’t going to go away just because the world as we know it has ended.

The question is: What’s the best way to buy and store tobacco for trade?

I consulted a friend of mine, Robert, who is a smoker and prepper. He’s done a lot of research on this particular subject. And he says the most cost-effective option by far is to buy loose tobacco by the pound.

“You can keep the tobacco fresh by storing it in airtight glass jars,” says Robert. “And don’t forget to stockpile some rolling papers and filters to trade along with the tobacco.”

Vice Item #3: Coffee

Coffee is among the United States’ largest food import and one of the most valuable commodities (second only to oil). Today, there are 100 million coffee-drinking Americans (outstripping the number of smokers by 60 million).

The average coffee drinker consumes 3.1 cups of coffee a day. Which means this stuff is going to be liquid gold in a post-collapse economy.

Long-term storage is somewhat of an issue with coffee but that only makes it more valuable. Cans of Folgers only have a shelf life of one year. But cans of unroasted, green coffee beans are available for purchase by the bucket online.

When you want to sell these beans, roast them in a pan, grind them and sell them by the cup of coffee. You could open up a little coffee shop at the end of the world.

