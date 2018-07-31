Episode 162 Scott Adams: North Korea, Iran, Twitter, Healthcare, 3D Guns

Topics:

NK doing things they haven’t negotiated to stop doing yet

Misleading cost estimates of healthcare proposals

3D printed guns, is that a big deal?

The clear advantage of my “48 Hour Rule”, allowing clarifications

NFL new rule on kneeling, worse than the old rule?

President Trump approval polls

Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “the real thing”?

Who is the best Democrat Presidential candidate?

Koch brothers vs. President Trump

