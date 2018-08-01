Episode 163 Scott Adams: Apologists, CNN in Cages

Topics:

CNN framing of “kids in cages”, versus the adult framing

Child trafficking apologists

“CNN Sucks” chant and Jim Acosta

3D printed guns…not top shelf gun quality, also unreliable?

Healthcare, excessive unnecessary regulations that increase cost

