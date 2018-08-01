Turn Your Trash Into Survival Gold

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

This week, we’ve been discussing how to navigate the economy of a post-collapse society.

This is a worst-case scenario where society as we know it has crumbled… the dollar is dead… and factory production of food has been halted or slowed to a crawl.

As we’ve discussed before, a situation like this is most likely to arise from an attack on our nation’s power grid or a catastrophic solar weather event like the U.S. experienced in 1859.

In the aftermath of either of these world-changing events, a new economy will quickly emerge — one based entirely on a system of barter, where survival is valued above all.

In this economy, if you have a steady supply of food, you’ll be able to exchange it for whatever you need.

The Back Garden Survival Plan

I’m sure you’ve heard of a survival garden.

This is simply taking a plot of land — in your yard or wherever you plan to bug out to — and turning it into a mini-farm where you can grow your own produce.

The general idea is that you should be able to supplement your survival rations with fresh food or — if you have a piece of land that’s big enough — become completely self-sufficient.

With modern gardening techniques, folks have been able to turn even small plots of land into vegetable-producing machines.

A family in Pasadena, California, grows 6,000 pounds of produce every year on a tenth of an acre (that includes their home).

Now, these folks are committed full time to their garden. You probably won’t be able to get a project like this up and running without putting in a lot of hard work.

But if you start with the building blocks of a survival garden now, something more manageable, you have something to build toward should a worst-case scenario unfold.

Regardless, your goal here isn’t to become 100% self-sufficient. Your aim should be to grow enough that your family has regular fresh food in their diet and use the surplus to trade for other items you need.

Plants Need to Eat Too

When it comes to survival gardens, one thing to keep in mind is that many of the tools and gardening aids available to us now will not be available in the event of a collapse.

You need to stock up now or, even better, come up with a sustainable alternative that you can make yourself, even after the collapse.

One thing that’s often overlooked by new gardeners is soil. If you want your garden to grow, the soil needs to contain certain essential nutrients.

Without them, your crops can be lackluster or even fail entirely — making this a potentially fatal mistake when food is scarce.

Right now, you can buy bags of nutrient-rich soil from your local garden center. But you won’t be able to count on these after the collapse. A bag of soil degrades and loses its nutrients after a year.

So you need to know how to make your own nutrient-rich soil.

One of the best alternatives is composting. It’s easy and — because it’s made entirely from waste from your kitchen and garden — it’s free.

Here’s how to get your lifesaving nutrient machine up and running:

Buy or make a compost bin. A simple homemade compost bin can be made with four wooden posts connected by slats of wood.

Place the bin over bare soil. You want worms from the ground to be able to make their way into the pile. Worms eat food scraps and leave behind rich nutrients for your plants.

Add layers of brown and green waste to your pile. Start with a layer of brown waste a few inches thick. Then add a layer of green waste, repeating the pattern until the bin is full. Examples of brown waste: leaves, hay and straw, paper and cardboard, eggshells, sawdust and tea bags. Examples of green waste: vegetable peelings, fruit peelings, grass clippings, coffee grounds, fresh manure, green plant cuttings and hedge trimmings.

Turn the pile every three–seven days. Your compost is ready to use when it’s dark and crumbly with an earthy, soil-like smell to it. It should take about three months to turn into useable compost.

