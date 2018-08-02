Lifesaving Secrets of Our Ancestors

Yesterday, we were discussing the survival garden.

To your friends and neighbors, a survival garden — where you grow your own fruits and vegetables — might look like a quaint hobby.

But in a post-crisis, food-scarce economy, this small patch of land can be a lifeline to survival.

While others are forced to scrounge for scraps, you can feed your family with nutritious, fresh produce… and barter the surplus for just about anything you need.

This makes a survival garden one of the soundest financial investments you can make for a worst-case scenario.

Now, humans have been growing their own food for thousands of years.

And we did it all without internet tutorials and automated sprinklers and fancy satellite imagery that tells you when your crops are ready to harvest (that’s a thing now).

So it shouldn’t be a problem to grow and maintain a survival garden in a post-collapse society, where you won’t have access to any of these things… as long as you’re prepared, of course.

Ideally, by the time the big one hits we’ll all be master gardeners with lush, high-yield survival gardens. But folks prep at their own speed… and life has a way of disrupting even the best-laid plans.

That’s why I always recommend keeping a well-stocked survival library.

That way when the worst-case scenario happens, you have all this knowledge at your fingertips, regardless of your access to the internet or TV.

These are the essential survival-garden resources I recommend:

Gardening When It Counts by Steve Solomon

Modern farming is intensive, complicated and expensive.

But Gardening When It Counts remembers a simpler time… when our ancestors could grow ample food at home with just:

Basic hand tools

A wheelbarrow

No electricity or irrigation.

Solomon’s low-input, low-cost gardening methods will show you how to grow a bountiful survival garden — with just two hours of work a day during the growing season.

Note: To get the most out of Solomon’s methods you need a garden between 3,000–5,000 square feet in size.

All New Square Foot Gardening by Mel Bartholomew

At its core, square-foot gardening is all about growing more produce with less space and less work — which is exactly what we want from our survival garden.

This technique involves growing in grid-based raised beds (rather than rows). Building the beds requires a little more work upfront. But it’s been proven to work in harsh environments like Africa and other drought-stricken regions.

This isn’t groundbreaking stuff. This book in some form or another has been around since the ’80s. But it works, and Bartholomew has honed and perfected the technique over the years. Perfect for beginners.

Sepp Holzer’s Permaculture by Sepp Holzer

Not much grows in the Austrian Alps.

Poor soil, harsh weather conditions and high altitudes make the region a farmer’s nightmare.

Yet Sepp Holzer’s farm — sitting at 1,500 meters above sea level — is lush with bountiful fruit trees, towering grains and gardens full of organically grown vegetables.

This is THE guidebook on growing a sustainable and self-sufficient farm even in the harshest conditions.

In it, Holzer shows you how to construct terraces, ponds and waterways for your survival garden… how to build shelters for animals and how to work with them on the land… and the best fruit and vegetables suited to sustainable farming.

With these three books in your arsenal, you’ll have all the knowledge and insider tips you need to get a survival garden off the ground — and turn into a full-time, high-yield producer in the event of a total economic collapse.

Tomorrow, we’ll look at exactly what to plant in your survival garden.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

