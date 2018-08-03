GMO Frankenseeds Will Ravage Your Survival Garden

Before we move on to today’s topic, I want to quickly call your attention to an opportunity that’s ending tonight.

The Seeds of Starvation

All this week we’ve been discussing survival gardens — one of the few things that can give you the upper hand in a post-collapse, food-scarce economy.

We’ve talked about how to keep your garden nutrient rich… and touched on some invaluable resources for turning your garden into a production machine…

But until now, we’ve danced around one of the core issues: What kind of seeds should you plant in your survival garden?

The answer is simple enough… but there’s one common mistake many folks make that will spell disaster for your survival garden.

Let’s say you wander down the vegetable aisle at your local store today and pick up a basket of tomatoes… I can almost guarantee you’re going to be looking at what growers call hybrid vegetables.

Hybrid vegetables are created when growers force two different varieties of plant to cross-pollinate. This creates a new plant that takes on characteristics from both types.

Big companies like hybrids because they tend to produce a more even crop, with many of the vegetables growing to about the same size and weight in the same amount of time.

Somewhere along the way, supermarkets got it into their heads that naturally grown vegetables look… unnatural.

So the growers try to keep the vegetables as uniform as possible to keep the supermarkets happy. They end up throwing away thousands of pounds of perfectly good food because it’s slightly too big or the color isn’t the perfect shade of red.

But hybrid vegetables are highly unstable. Crops grown from their seeds won’t retain the same quality of the first batch. So they need to be grown from scratch every year in hyper-specific conditions.

Obviously, this makes them totally impractical for a post-collapse scenario — where you won’t be able to walk down to the store and buy new seeds.

To ensure you can grow a healthy crop year after year, you’re going to want to invest in…

Heirloom Seeds: The King of Seeds

An “heirloom seed” is simply a seed from a crop that was grown before we started crossbreeding all of our vegetables.

They fell out of fashion post-WWII, when hybrids dominated the commercial vegetable market. But their stability and resilience make them a must for your survival garden.

Heirlooms are open-pollinating. Which means that unlike hybrids, you can collect the seeds and replant them year after year. And since they aren’t a Frankenstein mishmash of two variations, your crop will remain strong and consistent each season.

But that’s not all. Heirlooms provide a host of other benefits for survivalists and hobbyist growers alike.

For starters…

1. They Taste Amazing

A lot of the breeding programs for modern hybrids have sacrificed taste in order to create a consistent “product.”

Take the standard Florida tomato, for example.

What was once a juicy, tangy tomato is now a grainy, cardboard-like shadow of its former self. That’s because they’re bred to be picked while they’re still green and gas-ripened.

That’s fine and dandy if the goal is to ship them cross country without going rotten… but it ruins the taste.

You can’t beat the juiciness of a fat heirloom tomato. Or the sweetness of a deep-purple chocolate pepper.

I guarantee, folks would be much happier to eat their vegetables if these bad boys were readily available.

You might think that taste wouldn’t matter much in a survival situation. But great-tasting food is a tried-and-true morale boost. And better-tasting food will command a higher price when you’re trading.

2. Heirloom Crops Are More Nutritious

Commercial growers push their crops to the limit, trying to grow as much as possible with as few resources as possible.

This leads to unnaturally high yields… but at the cost of nutrition.

For example, protein concentration in wheat and barley declined 30–50% percent between 1938 and 1990.

While official USDA nutrient data shows that the calcium content of broccoli averaged 12.9 milligrams per gram in 1950, only 4.4 milligrams per gram were found in broccoli by 2003.

When food is scarce — and malnutrition is one of the greatest threats to your family — heirlooms will be all the more valuable.

3. They Don’t Ripen All at Once

Big companies love hybrids because they can harvest their crops all at once.

But if you’re growing at home, it’s far more beneficial to have a gradual supply of fresh produce.

Otherwise, you’ll have to harvest everything all at once and scramble to preserve (or sell) as much as you can in a short amount of time.

4. They’re Cheap

Since heirloom seeds go on to produce more heirloom seeds, they tend to be much cheaper than their hybrid cousins.

When you take into account the fact that you can collect and reuse the seeds every year that cost works out to practically nothing.

Of the few criticisms I’ve heard of heirloom seeds, the only one that holds any water is that they tend not to be as resistant to weather or disease as hybrids.

While this is certainly true, there are heirlooms that have adapted to the local climate so well that they are in fact more resilient than hybrids.

Find out what your local heirlooms are and stock up now to bolster your crop’s resilience.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

