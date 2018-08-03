Kurt Loder Reviews The Spy Who Dumped Me: New at Reason

This might have been a stylish little spy movie. Not a lot of expense has been spared in flying cast and crew around the usual photogenic precincts of Europe (Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam, Prague), and some of the action stuff—especially a frantic shootout in a Viennese café—is clearly the work of top-drawer professionals.

But The Spy Who Dumped Me isn't a spy movie—not really. There's no charismatic secret-agentry on display, and no likable lunatic villainy, either. And the plot, involving yet another world threat from yet another hazy terrorist organization, is uninteresting even by genre standards, writes Kurt Loder in his latest review for Reason.

