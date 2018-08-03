Pro-Life Conservatives Should Understand that Mothers Are Better Guardians of the Unborn than the Government: New at Reason

With Brett Kavanaugh's nomination—and near certain confirmation—to the Supreme Court, the pro-life lobby can finally look forward to overturning its much- hated Roe v. Wade ruling that prevented states from banning abortion. At the same time, however, there are signs that public opinion is shifting on the side of protecting reproductive rights.

Pro-life conservatives have so far tried to appear sympathetic to women who opt for abortions. However, if their impatience to change the status quo that they find intolerable gets the better of them, they might dial up the rhetoric that abortion is murder, and women who opt for the procedure are murders.

That is not only false but would also be strategically unwise. Do they really believe that the government would be a better guardian of the rights of the unborn than mothers themselves, asks Shikha Dalmia?

