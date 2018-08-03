The Scaremongering Over 3D Guns: New at Reason

The newest bugaboo of the gun control crowd is the bloodcurdling "3D printer gun"—or, as anti-gun activist Alyssa Milano called it, "downloadable death." Reporters at CNN now ask, "3D guns: Untraceable, undetectable and unstoppable?" Even President Donald Trump tweeted that he's "looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!"

It makes plenty of sense, writes David Harsanyi.

First of all, 3D plastic guns aren't being sold to the public. Neither are "downloadable firearms" or "ghost guns." These things don't exist. Data, code, and information are being sold to the public. There is no magical contraption that creates a new gun on demand. Sorry.

