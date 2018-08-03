The WIRE: Your week in review

From Acosta’s hurt feelings to Madonna’s travel dealings — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

According to CNN blowholes like Jim Acosta, getting heckled by President Donald Trump and his supporters has him concerned “Hostility whipped up” by the president will “End with someone hurt.” Guess Jimmy was too busy wallowing in his feelings to notice actual violence by left wing hate groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Occupy and others.



I think you meant “end with someone ELSE hurt,” fake news-boy.

CNN’s dire warnings about media flacks getting the sads from those mean ol’ Trumpkins was echoed by Senator Brian Schatz (D- Fantasyland), who claimed the Democrats “have no equivalent to the dark carnival that is a Trump rally. We are not actually out of our minds.”



Yeah, you guys are the sane, happy ones.

Left-leaning media outlets cranked the butthurt to 11 when Donald Trump, Jr. noted the marked similarities between the left’s increasingly unhinged, violent and hateful rhetoric and Nazi Germany, ca. the 1930s.



“He can’t call people Nazis! Only we can call people Nazis!”

Recent studies confirm that the “Medicare for all” plan being pushed by “Democratic Socialists” like Senator Bernie Sanders (Embarrassment– VT) and Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (LOL- Westchester County) would cost $32 TRILLION. A wall between the U.S. and the Third World is too expensive, but we can come up with $32 TRILLION to bring the Third World to the U.S.?



“We can always print more money!”

Ocasio-Cortez, AKA “Chiquita Khrushchev,” claims “New York City is experiencing the highest rate of homelessness since the Great Depression. For every one person experiencing homelessness here, there are three vacant apartments.” Government appropriation of private property? Sounds very… communist.



The Democrats have already come out against the 1st and 2nd Amendments, but it took a communist to find a way to oppose the 3rd.

This week’s fabricated freakout: The scourge of “3D printed guns,” which the anti-liberty goons say are “untraceable.” Never mind that actually doing it is expensive and difficult… making “untraceable” firearms is seriously illegal.



Well — um — it should be DOUBLE ILLEGAL!

CNN’s Anderson Cooper even brought on renowned 3D printed gun experts Alyssa Milano and David Hogg to sound the alarm.



And who’s more expert than Kathy Griffin’s ex-BFF, Samantha from Who’s the Boss? and the white version of Steve Urkel?

Meet the newest member of The New York Times editorial board, Sarah Jeong. Miss Jeong is previously noted for her belief that white people are “only fit to be groveling goblins,” who should go “extinct.” The Times excused her racism by falsely claiming she was “imitating the rhetoric” of supposed “harassers.”



“Yeah, she’s a psycho racist, but they started it” is a hell of a response from the “paper of record.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s planning to stay on the Supreme Court for at least five more years.



Hey cool! That means Trump is guaranteed a SCOTUS nomination in his second term, too!

Check out the new Barbie doll! The new doll, who is unadorned and buried under a hijab — the traditional symbol of Muslim oppression of women under sharia law — is part of an effort by Mattel to diversify the Barbie line. Rejected names included

Child Bride Barbie, Clitorectomy Barbie and Honor-killing Victim Barbie.



Whatever the name, the toy will not be sold with any of the famous Barbie cars, since Islamofascists would bomb Mattel for suggesting she be allowed to drive.

I bet you Senator Jeff Merkley (D- OR) thought he was throwing shade at President Trump when he said “Let’s be 1000 percent clear: if you worked with a hostile foreign power during your election, it’s called TREASON.”



Umm… do you want to slap the cuffs on Nana Hilldawg or let the FBI do it?

Internet super corporation Google has announced it will assist the communist government of China set up a censored search engine. That’s going to necessitate a slight change to their famous motto.



Google: Don’t Be Evil.

The Georgetown home of the late Democratic Party icon Senator Ted Kennedy is up for sale for a cool $22 million. No word if the eight-figure price tag includes a classic Oldsmobile Delmont.



(Slightly waterlogged)

The annual leftist internet troll convention known as Netroots Nation is emptying parents’ basements across this country this weekend, and they’ve got the bathroom situation on lockdown! They have gender-inclusive bathrooms throughout the convention center. But they warn: “If you do choose a gender segregated bathroom remember: don’t ask anyone why they are in that bathroom. That’s not your business.”



Mommy, why is that grown man watching me pee?

That’s not your business, young woman!

No free lunches in San Francisco! The disintegrating cesspool of a city is considering a law barring companies from offering employees free meals as a perk because it’s keeping people from spending money at local restaurants.



SF citizens: There’s poo and used needles everywhere!”

SF government: “zzzz… Whatevs.”

SF food vendor: “Thousands of employees don’t go out to lunch and don’t go out in support of restaurants every day because they don’t have to.“

SF government: “On it.”



This dried-out zombie-looking thing that claims to have been Madonna says she moved to Portugal because of Trump. Gee thanks, creepy old lady, but I already knew he was improving the country. You can stop trying to convince me.



Maybe convince some of your Hollywood friends instead.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying, “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

