Episode 166 Scott Adams: Hawk Newsome on the Agape March for Love, Food equality and More

Topics:

Black on Black crime isn’t the top killer of Black people

Chemical tests being used to increase addiction to garbage food

Good nutrition reduces medical costs resulting from consuming garbage

Rejuve-a-nation movement

Building a bridge between communities

Seeking productive conversations

