WeWork Going Vegetarian May Irritate Meat Eaters, But It’s Not Anti-Libertarian: New at Reason

WeWork has gone (mostly) vegetarian. The company, which provides shared office spaces and similar services across the United States and in nearly two-dozen countries, announced last month it was pulling its food dollars out of most meat.

Critics have been quick to pounce, arguing that it offends omnivores and could hurt business. But there's one thing about the company's decision that is certainly not true. Vanity Fair called the new policy, which doesn't forbid employees from eating meat, but simply denies them reimbursement for meat purchases, "every libertarian's nightmare."

As Baylen Linnekin argues, a private company using its money to express its values in a non-coercive way is an exceptionally libertarian policy.

View this article.