Are the media — and the FBI — enemies of the people?

We give rapt attention to the things the politicians, government and media talk about. But more important is what the politicians, government and media don’t talk about.

Dominating discussion in the political sphere of late is whether the media are the enemy of the people. Are the mainstream media an enemy of the people, as President Donald Trump states?

President Donald Trump differentiates between the “fake news” media — which to Trump means CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, etc. — and the media at large. But is there a difference? And if they are, are they the only internal enemy the American people face?

In just a couple of months we will begin the 18th year of the longest war in American history, the war in Afghanistan begun in response to the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington D.C. If you believe the official narrative, 19 hijackers, 15 of them Saudi Arabians, commandeered four airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon and — after a revolt and takeover by the passengers — a field in Pennsylvania.

The attention for a response quickly focused on former? CIA agent named Osama bin Laden (aka Tim Osman), who, we’re told, financed and helped mastermind the attack from caves and mud huts in Afghanistan. Within months the U.S. had sided with so-called moderate Afghani Moslem forces against the more radical Taliban Moslems who the George W. Bush regime said were providing safe harbor for bin Laden.

Since then the U.S. has also destroyed the countries of Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen and fired missiles and deployed troops in half a dozen more — all for the so-called War on Terror. But lost down the memory hole is Saudi Arabia’s role in 9/11.

This is a deliberate misdirection, ordered by George W. Bush and his globalist masters to cover the involvement of Saudi Arabia and Israel in the attacks.

In alternative media there have been dozens of reports of Saudi ties and Israeli involvement. Those are written off as “conspiracy theory.” But even the mainstream media has done a little reporting of Saudi ties that include payments, shelter and meetings between Saudi businessmen and Saudi government officials and those identified as the 9/11 hijackers. When no planes were flying in the days after the attack, Saudis were whisked out of the country on special flights.

FOX News reported the Israeli ties, but that report was quickly scrubbed from Fox’s website and has since been shoved down the memory hole.

For years a number of pages of the official 9/11 Commission Report containing information about Saudi involvement was redacted and hidden from Americans. Not even congressweasels could see it without making special arrangements and signing nondisclosure agreements.

The information on the redacted pages came to be known as the 28 pages. Saudi involvement was hidden for one reason: the petro dollar, which has created a “special bond” between the U.S. and the House of Saud.

As John Perkins writes in The Secret History of American Empire, establishing an ”oil standard” dollar to replace the former gold standard and ensure that OPEC would funnel billions of U.S. dollars spent on oil back to U.S. companies:

[B]ecause it possessed more oil than any other country, it controlled OPEC; the Saudi “royal” family was corrupt and highly vulnerable. Like other “kings” in the Middle East, the Sauds understood the politics of colonialism. Royalty had been bestowed on the House of Saud by the British… [One of the agreements made with the Saudis that went unreported] Saudi Arabia committed to trading oil exclusively in U.S. dollars. With the scratch of a pen, the dollar’s sovereignty was reestablished. Oil replaced gold as the measure of a currency’s value.

Additionally, the Saudis — and later the U.S. puppet governments installed in Afghanistan and Iraq — contracted with U.S. multinational corporations with ties to the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission to build (or rebuild) those countries’ infrastructure. A lot of money changed hands above the table and under it — trillions of dollars.

Now a retired FBI counterterrorism agent who had a notable role in investigating 9/11 — he produced a pre-9/11 memo in July 2001 in which he warned that bin Laden was training pilots in the U.S. — has broken his FBI-mandated silence on the coverup designed to protect Saudi Arabia.

Published on the website 28pages.org, Kenneth Williams says he decided to come forward after receiving instructions from the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel instructing him not to cooperate with U.S. families suing the Saudi government. The General Counsel’s office told him he was not to cooperate with plaintiffs’ attorneys because it could impact other pending litigation involving the United States government… and because… the Trump administration was trying to develop good relations with the Saudi government.

In other words, the FBI is obstructing justice for Americans who lost loved ones on 9/11. The FBI — and the U.S. government, including the last three presidents — have sided with Saudi Arabia, the petrodollar and the military industrial complex over the American people.

From the report:

Former Senate intelligence committee chairman Bob Graham tells 28Pages.org that the FBI’s opposition to an agent helping 9/11 victims is only the newest facet of a well-established pattern. “I think they’ve just thrown the biggest blanket they can find over everything that has to do with the Saudi role in 9/11,” he says. Graham offers a pointed characterization of the FBI’s decision to put the Saudi relationship ahead of 9/11 victims: “It’s a fundamental assault on the principle of democracy.”

The FBI has long been an enemy of the people, creating terrorist patsies to arrest while ignoring real terrorists like the Boston Marathon bombers, San Bernardino, Pulse Nightclub, Parkland high school, etc.

The mainstream media have at times touched on the fringes of the government coverups and crimes against the American people under the guise of the government’s various “wars” like the War on Terror, the War on Drugs, etc. But it has not dared reveal the truth.

This is journalistic malpractice and malfeasance. As Jon Rappoport notes, the mainstream media propagates fake news not primarily through the writing of false stories but in its deliberate avoidance of the deeper meaning behind significant events. News organizations will break big stories that give the appearance of the media doing its job but ignore the stories’ deeper meaning and deeper importance.

So if the media are covering over these things for the Deep State — whether actively or passively — they are an enemy of the people; as is the FBI, which is even now being uncovered as having attempted — with other aspects of the Deep State — a coup against a lawfully elected president.

The American people have become so dependent on political authority that they do not know the difference in realism and illusion.

The post Are the media — and the FBI — enemies of the people? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.