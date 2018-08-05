Topics:

Is Q real?

Do most black people believe most Republicans are racist?

Are most BLM members racist, in the opinion of most Republicans?

“I like Mike”, President Trump calls Lemon and LeBron stupid

Is it good strategy to brand everyone on the right as racist?

Has Sarah Jeong clarified and issued a statement on her tweets?

Venezuela drone attack on their President

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 167 Scott Adams: Q, Racism, LeBron and Slow News August appeared first on Dilbert Blog.