Topics:

The truth about Q and followers evolving beliefs

Melania’s “split” with her husband

Facebook removed 4 pages of Infowars and Alex Jones

Ben Rhodes says getting info from a foreign national is bad

Candace and Charlie harassed at restaurant, calling them racists

Informal Twitter poll on BLM the KKK and racism

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 168 Scott Adams: The Enemy of the People, Q, and LeBron appeared first on Dilbert Blog.