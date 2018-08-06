Write a Book in 90 Days (Or Less)

This Christmas, we invite you to say those “six magic words” around the dinner table…

“Well, I just published a book.”

Most people aren’t thinking that far ahead… what they’re going to say at Christmas, that is…

We’re in that time of year where everyone’s long forgotten about those New Year’s Resolutions, and will remember them soon, repackage them and call them “new,” just in time for 2019.

In December, in short, you’re going to hear plenty of stories about what people want to do in the new year, rather than what they’ve just accomplished in the current one.

Which story will you tell?

You have a book in you, champing at the bit to get out. Everyone does.

If you’re like me, you’ve always suspected writing a book could open new doors in your life. But life (and boulders and goats) often seems to get in the way.

And yet, the idea of writing a book persists — the proverbial thorn in the mind.

Which is why I’m, finally, jumping in with both feet.

I have two ideas brewing, and, for better or worse, it’s full speed ahead.

So, I’m declaring it to you first: I have 90 days to finish them.

Hell or high water.

Two books. From blank page (and currently blurry ideas) to published books.

The (working) titles?

99 Things Every Millennial Man Should Know (With several powerhouse contributors and collaborators in tow, including boxer and self-improvement buff, Ed Latimore, who already just submitted a chapter.) In which I share avocado toast with several leading thinkers and doers in business, health, wealth, relationships, parenting and spirituality — and ask them, “What does every Millennial Man Need to Know?” (A book worthy to pass on to every Millennial Man in your life this Christmas… wink, wink.)



Six Eggs a Day: 101 Homestead Hacks For the Wannabe Self-Sufficient On why most environmentalist activists are full of you-know-what, why meaningful change never makes the news (and why that’s good news), and how “stoic self-sufficiency” can help set you free.(Plus, plenty of Crooked Mouth Farm wisdom to boot: The Annie Oakley Technique and how to shoot a fly in midair… the only time you should pee on an electric fence… and the easiest way to circumvent U.S. child labor laws for fun and profit (baby goats, calm down)…

[Pitch your book idea: LFTodayFeedback@lfb.org ]

Ambitious, yes. Foolhardy, perhaps.

Which is why I’m asking you for your help.

I want to invite you to write YOUR book alongside me… to bounce ideas around… and keep one another accountable.

(If I can write two, you can certainly write ONE.)

If you don’t think you’re a good enough writer, think again.

If you think you don’t have the time, we can prove you wrong.

And here’s an added kick in the pants:

I’ve done the dirty work of setting that “SMART” goal for you.

Grab a pen and paper and write, “Publish a book on Dec. 6, 2018.”

Don’t decide yet. Just write it. See how it feels. Imagine it as if it’s already a done deal. Your book exists. You’re an author now. Feel the weight of it in your hands. Smell the wood as you flip through the pages. It’s yours.

If you’re with me so far, I want you to publish your book on Dec. 6, 2018… the same day I’ll publish mine.

One book. 90 days.

It’s specific – write a book in 90 days.

It’s measurable – In the course, you’ll see how to do a bulletproof outline. (I’m doing this TODAY.) After that, it’s just a matter of filling in the blanks. Say you want to do 8 chapters, write a chapter a week (while slowly setting your ducks in a row for the launch)…

It’s achievable – face it, you probably write enough on social media to fill FOUR books in 90 days. Moreover, who says a book has to be 240 pages? Nobody. It could be 50… 35… even smaller. (Also, even if you only devoted one hour a day to the book, that’s 5,400 minutes of solid work. That’s a lot of time. And you can work on it from anywhere, on your smartphone.).

It’s relevant – it’s relevant to what you’re passionate about… it’s relevant to what you want to say… what you want to learn… the connections you want to make… and where you want to go.

It’s time-based – Dec. 6 is the day you’ll hit “refresh” all night to check the sales. That’s the goal. (You know that means, at Christmas dinner, you’ll be able to brag that you’ve already sold books, right?)

OK, so we have 90 days to work it all out. Starting today. Starting now.

But we won’t be flying blind.

There will be a method to the madness…

The Self-Publisher’s Inner Circle

We here at Laissez Faire, in partnership with James Altucher, have created a password-protected private group, a “mastermind,” if you will, exclusive for those serious about professionally self-publishing a book…

Yes, your first book. (Or even if it’s your fifth, you’re more than welcome to join.)

We don’t just believe anyone can do it, we know it.

James has published 19 books.

He’s been through every step, hurdle, bumble and misstep. He’s lunged, crawled, climbed, and sidestepped his way through. And, having had worked with many traditional publishers over the years, learned everything he possibly could about the publishing business.

In short, he knows his stuff.

But, not only will you get his knowledge — but that of a “hive,” too.

A group committed solely to one thing, getting your book from blank page to published and paid.

Many will hear the call. Only a few will enter the gates.

The Choose Yourself Guide to Self-Publishing

It’s all part of a brand new course, of which I’m knee-deep in the first module, called The Choose Yourself Guide to Self-Publishing.

“This course,” says James, “more than any other product I offer, is a passion project for me. I truly believe we all have books inside of us that deserve to be born. And I believe self-publishing is the simplest and most rewarding path to success as an author.

”I’ve self-published several bestselling books, and I’ve built a huge network of self-published authors.”

For the past year, James has been quietly distilling all of his wisdom down into one place — The Choose Yourself Guide to Self-Publishing.

In all, the course is 5 modules, designed to take you from blank page to full, self-published book.

And we’re not talking about publishing some sloppy, second rate book.

We’re talking about making your self-publishing book indistinguishable from a book on a Bestsellers table at any given Barnes & Noble. (I know of one guy, for example, who makes amazing covers FAST for pennies on the dollar.)

Professionally self-published…

What Altucher calls “Self-Publishing 3.0”

If you accept the challenge — and are ready to invest in your success over the next 90 days — check out everything you need to know about this course…

Click here for all the details — and to join me in the Self-Publishing Inner Circle.

For those who enter the gates, I’ll see you on the other side.

Until then, I’ll be working on my outlines.

Until tomorrow,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

The post Write a Book in 90 Days (Or Less) appeared first on Laissez Faire.