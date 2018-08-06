Yes, it’s racist when they do it

So, I’m a little confused. I’ve been told since I was a wee lad that:

Judging or wishing ill on people based on the color of their skin is racism.

Racism is bad.

That life lesson never seemed particularly complicated to me. No less an authority than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote the definitive verse on the topic of racism when he counseled us to judge people not “by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Speaking of mistakes I’ve been warned against since I was a wee lad… finding oneself on the opposite side of a racial divide from MLK.

And yet, The New York Times proclaimed last week that Dr. King had it all wrong. Judging people, wishing ill upon them, and generally treating them like sub-humans is neither racism, nor particularly bad. Following their hiring of hardcore racist Sarah Jeong, The Times was confronted with the avalanche of borderline-unhinged bigotry which has punctuated much of Jeong’s career. In response to the exposure of their newest editorial board member’s career, which is marked by a trail of impressively vile racial remarks, including hoped-for fates which I wouldn’t wish on anyone not in ISIS, the “paper of record” gave Dr. King the bum’s rush. In Thursday’s “The Week’s News That Wasn’t,” my boy Jay Baker included this handy-dandy compilation of Jeong’s greatest hits:



According to The Times’ excuse for continuing Miss Jeong’s employment following the revelation that she has the same opinion of white people that most humans have of cancer, “Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment … she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers. She sees now that this approach only served to feed the vitriol that we too often see on social media.”

Did everyone catch that? To wit: “Yeah, she’s a psycho racist, but they started it.” Or perhaps more accurately, “it’s not racist when we do it.” (*Excuse not available to white people.) Roseanne Barr is finished in Hollywood because she joked about how Obama consigliere Valerie Jarrett bears an uncomfortable resemblance to Helena Bonham Carter’s character in the Tim Burton version of Planet of the Apes. Kevin Williamson is finished at The Atlantic because he described a dystopian world in which abortion was punished by hanging. The Times itself gave tech writer Quinn Norton — a far left liberal — the bum’s rush when her mouthy Twitter track record reappeared on social media. But Sarah Jeong will be taking a seat at the top table at The Times, beginning next month.

To suggest their handling of the Jeong scandal is hypocritical is to suggest the aforementioned Barr is a bit uncouth. Even their claim that Miss Jeong’s slur-filled rants were purely retaliatory didn’t survive the weekend. An examination of her social media posts, in concert with video footage of her delivering speeches that would make Louis Farrakhan weak in the knees, belie any attempts to paint Jeong as anything other than a bigoted troll. The mere fact that the self-proclaimed “victim” developed her deep hatred for white people, despite being lucky to grow up in a country absolutely lousy with them, proves there’s no deeper rationale for her abominable behavior. Jeong claims to delight in “TORTURING OLD WHITE MEN.” It’s a good thing for her quite a few old white men didn’t have the same opinion of yellow people; otherwise, she’d have been born into the Eternal Kingdom of Crazy that is North Korea. Instead of availing herself of Berkeley and Harvard degrees which cost more than upscale family homes, she’d be choosing her haircut from the Eternal Leader’s approved list.

The left’s attempts to suggest she’s a victim of a smear campaign are as ludicrous as their attempts to dismiss Jeong’s rhetoric as “reverse racism.” There’s no such thing. The qualification of racism as something that can’t be directed towards white people is one of the ludicrous new rules the left has conjured up, and expect the rest of us to obey. Sarah Jeong as a racist. Period. And yes, it is racist when they do it.

