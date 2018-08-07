Episode 169 Scott Adams: Blight Authority, Antigua, Police Shootings, InfoWars

Topics:

InfoWars banned from Apple, YouTube, Facebook What unknown violation justified this action?

BLM disrupted wedding of LEO involved in Sacramento teen shooting

Harassment of Candace and Charlie at restaurant

My “Q” puzzle, Q followers and their brand

Antifa costumes…why are masks legally allowed? Why isn’t Antifa listed as a domestic terrorist organization?

Blight Authority collecting ideas for use of cleared land Go to http://BlightAuthority.com

Dealing with online haters

Don Jr. meeting: Alan Dershowitz says… it’s NEVER illegal to simply consume information

President Trump calling people dumb, crazy or weak

