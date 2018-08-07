Topics:

coinpulse.io Founder Chez Darji explains…

Crypto exchanges, crypto wallets and the Interface app by WhenHub

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 170 Scott Adams: coinpulse.io Founder Chez Darji Explains Crypto Exchanges, Wallets and Interface App by WhenHub appeared first on Dilbert Blog.