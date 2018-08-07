Self-Publish and Bank Thousands of Extra Dollars a Week

Some folks get it into their head that being good with money means scrounging and saving every penny you make.

The Best Thing About Self-Publishing

By James Altucher

I was sick of it.

Every book publisher said the same thing: “We’re great at marketing. We’ll take care of it for you.”

Then when it came time to publish the book, they all said, “You should start tweeting it out. We don’t do that.”

Then I would say, “Can you get me on any TV or radio shows?” And they would always say, “No, no. You have to do that. We have too many authors to do it for all of them.”

And I would ask, “Are we having a book party? Can you put an ad in the paper? Can you send something to an email list?”

“No, no, no. You have to do that,” they’d say.

I was giving them 85% of my royalties. So, what exactly were they doing for me?

Answer: nothing.

Their editors were terrible. My second book published (out of 19) had a ton of grammatical errors. In one book, the editor rewrote some things, which led to factual errors.

The cover designs were awful. The publishers always negotiated final cover approval, so I had no say.

Finally, I decided I needed to take over.

That meant:

I’d write the book.

I’d do my own marketing.

I’d hire a good editor. It’s always good to have a second pair of eyes, or even a third and fourth.

I’d take care of my international rights. My publishers always said they would do it. Once I took, my books got into an additional 20 countries.

And I’d hire a good, professional designer for the cover. You can use a website like 99designs, where you can hire an affordable designer or post your project as a contest for many designers to compete over. This gives you multiple options to choose from. And they’ll always be better than what you’ll get working with a publisher.

But do you know the best thing about self-publishing?

You might think it’s the money.

I make all the money. Nobody else. This year is the five-year anniversary of Choose Yourself, just one of my 19 books.

I still get enough money from that one book to pay rent and my other expenses. The audiobook has done about as well as the paperback. Altogether, well over 1 million copies have been sold.

And I sell it for only 99 cents on Kindle.

But that’s not the best part. The best part is I get to say YES.

Whenever I used to pitch a book to publishers, they had all the power to say yes or no.

Now I have the power. I get to say YES to me.

That means sometimes I’ll probably write a bad book. Who cares? I don’t care. Nobody will read the bad book. But the more books I put out there, the better chance I give myself for a breakout book that is truly great.

I say YES to me.

What about the stigma of self-publishing? Don’t bad books get self-published because the author can’t find a publisher?

No. There is no stigma. Here are some books that were originally self-published:

The Martian (now a movie starring Matt Damon) by Andy Weir

Wool (a huge best-seller) by Hugh Howey

And yes, one of the biggest books of all time, E.L James’s 50 Shades of Grey

Nobody ever asks me which publisher published Choose Yourself.

Nobody cares. There is no stigma.

Just write a book and publish it.

It’s Easier Than You Think

I’m serious. You don’t need to write the next great American novel. You don’t even have to be a writer.

One of the most popular books online, It Works!, is only 28 pages and sells for 99 cents… It’s basically an article. The writing is bad. The format is bad.

Sincerely,

James Altucher

