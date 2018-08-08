Every government in history has sought conformity and control. The chief weapon governments use to achieve them is psychological warfare.

The more perfect psychological warfare, the more perfect is conformity and control. These two terms – conformity and control — are self-enforcing. That is, where there is conformity, there is control. Where there is control, there is conformity. The greater the one, the greater the other.

We are the most conditioned and programmed beings the world has ever known. Not only are our thoughts and attitudes continually being shaped and molded, our very awareness of the whole design has been erased. Few question anything.

One important thought here: A person’s IQ or education level has absolutely nothing to do with his perception of reality. Higher education is higher brainwashing. Sometimes it seems that the more education, the bigger the fool.

I myself went through four years of college, worked on a master’s degree and attended law school. What a pity! It took valuable time and money for me to pay for the brainwash. It took years to get over it. I had to completely erase this education foolishness before I could begin to have half sense. My inquiring attitude and much, much reading helped me escape the programmed maze that entrapped me. The many conflicts and confusion were emotionally and financially costly.

The basis of mass mind control is the use of carefully chosen words that have been twisted and distorted to manipulate the public mind. Whole volumes could be written about this. Few escape this psychological warfare. Words are created and repeated. This repetitiveness expands the collective psyche to further accept and repeat.

Edward L. Bernays, the nephew of Sigmund Freud, is the father of manipulative propaganda in America. He says that mass persuasion and mass hypnosis is the fundamental of so-called democracy.

This is from Bernays book, Propaganda:

“Those who manipulate the unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested largely by men we have never heard of. “In almost every act of our lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business or in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires that control the public mind.”

The public mind is controlled once a person believes a “fact” long enough. He or she can no longer ponder or contemplate information or a question that challenges the “established” fact. The mind simply cannot process information that conflicts with previously accepted data. Prior conditioning is difficult to challenge.

The same is true if we believe a lie long enough. We cannot ponder or contemplate information that challenges the lie, even if the lie is lethal, such as “fluoride prevents cavities.”

Psychologists call this quirk of human nature cognitive dissonance. It means the rejection of information not in harmony with previous beliefs.

We are now being told that certain thoughts and ideas are “hate speech” and therefore out of bounds and must be eliminated. The internet is being scrubbed of any thought that deviates outside the norm if it can be labeled as “hate speech,” which is of course a nebulous, meaningless and undefinable term. It’s being done with the endorsement of politicians and leftist media pundits.

This is thought/mind control on a mass scale, bigger than Nazi book burnings. It is the electronic “memory hole” in action. Big Brother would feel right at home.

There is more to come on this subject in coming weeks.

