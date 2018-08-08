Episode 171 Scott Adams: Bill Pulte Talks About TheBlightAuthority.com Helping Urban Areas

Topics:

Partnering with urban communities to clear blighted areas

Reduces crime in those areas, like rape and drug use

Community safety is a major benefit of the Blight Authority process

Gathering ideas for what to do with all the cleared land

This is a non-government, 501(c)3 non-profit donation driven movement

There’s nobody on the other side of this issue, both sides support it

TheBlightAuthority.com

TheBlightAuthority.com/ideas

