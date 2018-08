Reason's Nick Gillespie sat down with Ken White, attorney and legal blogger at Popehat, recently to talk about Trump's recent Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, the firing of director James Gunn from the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, and what limits should be put on employee speech inside and outside the workplace. Watch above or click here for full text and downloadable versions.

