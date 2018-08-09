Episode 172 Scott Adams: How to Know the Truth About Q

Topics:

A framework for deciding what you think about Q

Certainty and confirmation bias…look the same

The cult defense strategy

Whiteboard discussion – The Q Argument (see below)

