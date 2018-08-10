Netflix’s Insatiable Didn’t Deserve the Outrage Mob: New at Reason

Before Insatiable ever aired a single episode, an outrage mob formed trying to force its cancellation, all over a very misguided belief that the show revolved around fat-shaming. It does not. Television critic Glenn Garvin explains:

Something like Death Wish if it had been directed by John Hughes, Insatiable starts off with Debby Ryan (Life Of The Party) encased in a Michelin-man size fat suit, playing a high school pariah named Patty—or Fatty Patty, as the rest of the school (even, oh my God, the band dorks) calls her. The name may be cruel, but it's not exactly inaccurate. "While my classmates were out losing their virginity, I was at home, stuffing another hole," laments Patty.

She bottoms out one night when a homeless drunk demands her chocolate donut on the grounds that she's too fat to eat it. She punches him; he punches back, much harder, and breaks her jaw. Three months of liquid diet later, Fatty Patty is Hottie Patty, with all the popular kids who once shunned her (and now have no idea who she is) begging her to join their cafeteria table. She's unplacated by her new popularity, and the stage is set for Revenge of the Plus-Sized.