The WIRE: Your week in review

From Islamic jihads to Candidate Avenatti — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Law enforcement announced this week that they had raided a New Mexico compound in which starving children were being tortured into becoming potential school shooters. Oddly, almost none of the media seemed interested in reporting the religious motivations of the monster who ran the place — who has been linked to known Islamofascists and terrorist accomplices like Siraj Wahhaj and Linda Sarsour.



Hint: not Quaker.

Authorities also announced charges against a previously deported illegal immigrant from Honduras who raped a child after being released by the city of Philadelphia, in keeping with Philly’s “sanctuary city” policy.



Got one of your groovy little dances for this one, Mayor Kenney?

Across town in Philly, conservative activists Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens were assaulted by yet another Democrat-incited mob.



Welcome to the City of Brotherly Shove.

Liberals were overjoyed when multiple social media and communications companies barred Alex Jones and his site InfoWars from their platforms over his tendency to push “lies” and “conspiracy theories.”



Antifa, Black Lives Matter and CNN will continue to wear their tinfoil hats proudly.

The Sarah Jeong saga continued this week when her proud new employers at The New York Times forced contributor Elizabeth Williamson to apologize for tweeting some reservations over Jeong’s hiring at the “paper of record,” claiming her tweets “violated” their “social media guidelines.”



But repeatedly wishing for the extermination of white people didn’t.

Broadway and Hollywood stars teamed up this week to shriek at the sky, gathering outside the White House Tuesday night for a musical protest against their president. One small problem: their president wasn’t there.



But hey, thanks for the free show. Tickets to your acts on Broadway cost more than a major appliance.

Among this year’s winners of the RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope award: former President Barack Obama for his “exceptional work toward a more just and peaceful world.” He earned this as sure as he earned that Nobel Peace Prize.



If they wanted to do it right, they’d deliver the trophy by drone.

Brazil has reacted to the flood of immigrants pouring out of the socialist utopia of Venezuela by closing their borders with the failing nation. Once again, people are risking their lives to escape communism.



Except in the USA, where the Democrats are marching in the streets to impose it.

Senator Cory Booker (D- The Sopranos) says he was ambushed by these anti-Semitic activists and didn’t know they were holding signs calling for the annihilation of Israel, or he might have demurred.



In Cory’s defense, “T-Bone” set up the photo op.

After her victory in a New Mexico Congressional primary, Deb Haaland is one step closer to being the first Native American woman in Congress. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was unavailable for comment.



“What do you think of my cheekbones, Deb?”

Communist Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened the week by proclaiming her millennial-heavy movement as the party that went to the moon. Apparently, not only did socialist school teach her the manned moon landings all took place between 1969-1972, it didn’t teach her who was president then, either.



He might have been a crook, but at least he wasn’t a socialist.

But Chiquita Khrushchev wasn’t done. She followed up by announcing her $32 TRILLION “Medicare for all” plan would save money thanks to elimination of “funeral expenses of those who died because they can’t afford access to health care.”



“Under socialism, everyone lives forever! I’m totes not insane! And it’s totes not a cult!”

Planned Parenthood is ramping up its uphill battle to upend the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The federally subsidized abortion and baby parts racket is planning a massive new ad buy, website and multi-media push. That’s using your tax dollars to oppose Supreme Court nominees.



Or as anti-lifers refer to it, “mammograms.”

Gangs of Antifa goons directed their hate at the Marine Corps this week, vandalizing this recruiting station in San Francisco.



Lucky for them, the Marines have more restraint. Otherwise, they’d be ex-Antifa goons.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the Trump administration’s plan to establish a new branch of the U.S. military: Space Force! Uh, not to wreck your Star Wars fantasy, but isn’t that really just weaponizing NASA?



“And we’ll have super cool laser guns! Pew pew pew!”

Speaking of communists socialists: New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio announced a new city measure this week to restrict Uber and Lyft drivers in the Big Apple. You bought the car, your taxes paid for the roads, but Mayor Big Bird Bill gets to decide where and when you can drive it.



If black guys thought it was hard to get a cab before, just wait.

Celebutante lawyer Michael Avenatti is — get ready for this — running for president. And he took his road show to Iowa this week because a Hollywood ambulance chaser is gonna kill with the farmer set.



“Don’t any of you corn-fed savages know how to make a soy latte?”

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying, “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.