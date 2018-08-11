Episode 174 Scott Adams: The 48-Hour Rule, Charlottesville, Prison Reform and CNN’s Swastika Get

Topics:

The 48 hour rule and Laura Ingraham

President Trump’s condemnation of all types of racism and violence Do racists brag about how much they’ve helped minorities? President Trump’s prison reform efforts

Any major law change is racist in the outcome

Twitter banning and blocking policies

North Korea looking for grand gestures from America

CNN’s discovery of a swastika on a rural shed surrounded by garbage

Who on the right is in favor of Richard Spencer?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), master persuader potential rising

Ben Shapiro debate offer to AOC, her brilliant persuasive response

