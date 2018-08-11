Personal Protection and Preparedness

In this week’s mailbag, I’ll tell you my top picks for holsters, tips on guns for those with arthritis, how to be prepared on a budget and more!

I’d like to know more about security cameras and other devices to see whoever is near my home. I live on a mountain and state patrol is an hour away.

—Greg C.

One of the first things I would do is install a driveway alarm such as the Chamberlain CWA2000. This will at least warn you if someone is approaching your home. Next, I would install security cameras that cover every part of the exterior of your home.

In addition, I would consider signage such as Beware of Dog signs and home security signs that make it clear the house is secure. Don’t forget to have a few large dog bowls around the doors so people will think you have a large dog, even if you don’t.

Lastly, don’t forget to make sure you have quality locks on your doors and a home defense plan prepared. If someone does get into your home, make sure you are prepared to defend yourself and have guns that are close by.

What are some other ways to generate electricity? Wind turbines and solar panels can be seen fairly easily.

—Amber P.

Both of these methods of generating power are very visible and can definitely take up a lot of space. If you are looking for something that won’t draw attention, I recommend a generator. You can install it near your home inside an enclosure that just looks like a shed in the yard. That way it won’t draw attention from neighbors if you are running your house off the generator during a disaster.

Even if you don’t have a large generator for your entire home, smaller generators for running essential items can also be hidden so they won’t be as noticeable. Personally, I prefer propane generators, but there are plenty of types to choose from.

Do you have any tips on guns for people with arthritis?

—Jerry A.

For those who suffer from arthritis, I recommend firearms with a smaller caliber such as a .380 or 9 mm. One of the most important things is to make sure the gun you own fits comfortably in your hand, as this will make it easier to shoot.

I recommend going to a local shooting range and renting different guns to see which one feels the best and isn’t painful to fire. In addition to checking out semi-automatic guns, the ones I mentioned above, shoot some revolvers to see how you like those.

What are your suggestions for which vehicle camera to use?

—Ben S.

One of my favorite dash cameras is the Garmin Dash Cam 45. This camera has a high-quality 2.1 megapixel camera with 1080P video recording and works even in low-light conditions. And it includes incident detection technology, so it can record moments prior to a crash.

The footage and pictures are stored on a 4GB micro SD card included with the dash cam, so you can easily transfer the data to a computer. Now, this isn’t the cheapest camera (it sells for $150 on Amazon) but it’s good quality.

Do you know of a self-defense device for your shoes?

—Cade R.

I’ve seen some self-defense products that are basically spikes that stick out of the laces part of the shoe. In my opinion, these aren’t a great self-defense option unless you are trained extensively in martial arts and know how to defend yourself with your feet.

Plus, they are usually pretty difficult to hide and look awkward on your shoes, so they may draw more attention than you want. I prefer a self-defense weapon such as a tactical pen, which I keep secured in my pocket so I can draw it quickly when needed.

What do you recommend for concealed holsters, specifically waist holsters?

—Jay B.

When it comes to carrying a firearm on your waist, I prefer an inside the waistband holsters worn at the four o’clock position. Personally, I think they are one of the best ways to carry concealed. You can keep your gun hidden wearing only a T-shirt, but it’s still easy to access.

I would check out Milt Sparks or CrossBreed leather holsters. Both of these companies make quality, comfortable holsters that should fit your needs. You also might want to check out a “belly band” which is the holster I use when I’m out running or exercising.

How can you stay prepared if you are on a fixed budget?

—Kendra T.

I’m a big believer in having a year’s supply of food storage which will come in handy in the event of a blackout or natural disaster or some type of extreme crisis scenario. That being said, the thought of building up a year’s worth of food can certainly be overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be.

I would do an internet search for the $5 a week food storage plan. Basically, this plan details how to build up food storage on a weekly basis by spending only about $5 a week.

Do you have any advice on a gun for a wife who is not a seasoned gun owner?

—William C.

The best thing she can do is rent several different guns to find which one is best for her. We all have different size hands and she needs to figure out which fits best and is most comfortable to shoot.

Don’t let anyone at the range tell you that a specific gun is the best one for her. She needs to figure this out on her own. That said, one firearm I would start with is the Glock 19. This gun is simple to operate and very popular for concealed carry.

Jason Hanson

Jason Hanson

