Episode 175 Scott Adams: The Russian Puppets Called Antifa, and Whoa Nellie

Nellie Ohr’s ham radio license granted 05/23/2016

Charlottesville protesters anti-police chants

Has CNN shown this years protesters calling the police racist?

Omarossa’s credibility

Criticisms of President Trump’s success becoming weaker and weaker

Mia Farrow has been misled by the enemy press

