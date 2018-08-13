70 Million U.S. Jobs Go Under the Axe

In the next 12 years, the United States is going to lose 70 million jobs to a wave of automation.

Seventy. Million. Jobs.

To put that into some sort of perspective, just 8.7 million people lost their jobs during the Great Recession… and it devastated the county’s morale.

This time, the mass culling of blue-collar and white-collar jobs is going to be eight times worse than that — a staggering third of all U.S. jobs…

It’s going to permeate almost every sector… and it’s going to change the American workforce as we know it forever.

Mind you, this ain’t some baseless speculation from some technophobic politician or scaremonger. This prediction comes straight from the experts at the McKinsey Global Institute — the No. 1 private-sector think tank in the world.

And yet the government doesn’t have a single idea on what we’re going to do when it happens.

Last Friday, we took a look at some of the industries that have already embraced automation — like the oil and gas industry.

As you can imagine, business is booming thanks to cheap robotic labor. But the industry is hemorrhaging jobs as a result.

So today let’s take a hard look at the types of jobs that are least likely to be automated… which sectors are safest…

Hand Built by Robots

Now, because of how quickly this technology is progressing, it’s difficult to classify any specific job or sector as 100% safe… even those that were once thought untouchable by artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier this year, at London’s Royal College of Physicians, a robot doctor was able to outdiagnose human doctors in clinical exams — beating the average doctor’s score by 10%.

And in Hollywood, a team of actors, writers and programmers are working on an AI that can generate scripts on command and even create an entire film using stock footage and CGI.

These projects are far from perfect and it’s unlikely that they could replace any human job 100%, but they illustrate just how far the technology has come.

With that said, there are certain types of jobs and qualities that AI has difficulty replicating.

The easiest jobs to automate are easy-to-predict, repetitive or data-driven tasks (operating machinery, data processing, accounting and preparing fast food will be some of the first jobs under the axe).

But Erik Brynjolfsson, the director of the Initiative on the Digital Economy at MIT, told NPR that there are three big categories that machines are really bad at:

They’ve made tremendous advances, but they’re bad at first off doing creative work. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a scientist or a novelist, I think you’re in pretty good shape doing that long-range creativity.

The second big category is interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence, people who are coaches or salespeople or negotiators or caregivers. And the third one is actually manual dexterity and physical mobility. Machines have a hard time doing simple things like picking up a nickel or walking up stairs or clearing a table.

And so jobs that depend on that will also be safe for a while. And I think the right way to think about it is not so much looking at jobs, but looking at tasks because almost every job has parts of them that are in one of those three categories, or maybe all three, and other parts that will be affected or even automated.

So what kind of jobs require the above qualities and have the best chance of still being around in 20 years?

As I mentioned above, the technology is progressing so rapidly it’s hard to say definitively that any job is 100% safe. But these 21 professions are your best bet, based on what were know right now:

Creative Thinking

Writers and editors

Chefs

Entrepreneurs

Scientists

Marketers

Designers

Computer programmers

Interpersonal Skills and Emotional Intelligence

Caregivers

Registered nurses

Teachers

Human resources

Psychiatrists

Nutritionists

Social workers

Clergy

Manual Dexterity and Physical Mobility

Plumbers

Maid services

Gardeners

Dentists

Handymen

Massage therapy

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

